I’ve done everything in Ghana except to meet Kuami Eugene - French Ambassador

The French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, has disclosed that her desire is to meet award-winning artiste, Kuami Eugene.



In a post she shared on her official Twitter account, she said she wishes to use the same method American rapper Chance the Rapper used when he circulated that he wanted to meet Sarkodie.



“It worked for @chancetherapper when he complained about not having @sarkodie yet. Will it work for me? "I have done everything in Ghana except meet @KuamiEugene," she tweeted.



It can be recalled that American rapper, Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, upon arrival in Ghana, met with a number of Ghanaian stars like M.anifest, Darkovibes, King Promise among others and experienced the Ghanaian culture at its best.

On January 10, 2022, the rapper took to Twitter to share his wish to connect with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie having been in the country for close to a week.



The two finally connected after the tweet and were spotted in the studio with fans anticipating a collaboration.



Chance the Rapper on December 27, 2022, tweeted that he wanted to come to Ghana, Sarkodie replied and urged him on to take that step which he did.



