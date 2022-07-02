5
I've done my best, I'm quitting – Peter Okoye

Peter Okoye Sp Peter Okoye

Sat, 2 Jul 2022

Fans are left worried following a post shared by Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of the Psquare group.

In a tweet, he hinted that he was quitting and that he had done his best.

He further stated that although it had been going on since last year, he would be making an announcement this weekend.

Peter's comment comes months after he and his twin brother Paul reunited as a duo after several years of separation musically.

Peter and Paul Okoye clashed in 2017 and subsequently went their separate ways only to reconcile in November 2021.

Their reunion excited fans as many looked forward to a new musical beginning.

Following Peter's comment, fans have since taken to social media to share their concerns about the singer's post.

Peter wrote on Twitter:

“I am quitting! Would be Introducing someone else. Announcing it officially by the weekend! God bless y’all.”

“SAD! It’s been going on since last year! And I have done my best! And I am left with no choice but to Quit! Announcing official this weekend.”


