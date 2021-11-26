I’ve lost everybody who was dear to me - Fameye reveals painful past

Fameye, Musician

Source: MzGee Ghana, Contributor

Ghanaian musician, Peter Kwesi Fameye aka Fameye has disclosed that since his parents died when he was just a baby, he has lost everybody who mattered to him.

Sharing his story on “Just Being Us” with MzGee, Fameye said the first tragedy that hit him was the death of his parents when he was just an infant.



He was however quick to add that he did not really feel the impact of their painful exit due to the exceedingly caring nature of his grandmother.



But just when luck was shining on him he lost his grandmother too.

The teary musician said, “I've lost everybody who was close to my heart, my parents, my grandmother, everybody who was very dear to me oo,”



