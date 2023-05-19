I’ve lost relationships by playing certain roles - Mikky Osei Berko

Mikky Osei Berko

Ghanaian actor Mikky Osei Berko popularly known as ‘Master Richard’ after a character he played in a popular TV series in the late 90s and early 2000s titled, ‘Taxi Driver’, has disclosed that he lost relationships because people could not differentiate between the character he plays in movies and his true self.

Master Richard who is often cast as a braggart, womanizer or bad boy in movies said it hurts to have lost those relationships because people perceived him in a wrong way.



Speaking to Koku Lumor on the Class Morning Show on Class91.3FM, Friday, 19 May 2023, Master Richard regrettably stated: “One of the things that hurt me is that it has affected my relationships in a lot of ways because of the way people perceive you.”



“My roles that I play, I play a bad boy, I play a womanizer, I play a braggart, there are people I’ve met in my life who most of the time or somehow, someway, treated me like the character they see on TV, and that was very regrettable and getting them to understand that you’re a different person becomes a problem,” he stated.

Mikky Osei Berko stressed, “I lost a lot of relationships …a lot of the times I’ve found people who perceived me as Master Richard and that doesn’t encourage trustworthy relationship.”



He advised film enthusiasts to detach characters people play in movies from who they truly are.



“People must understand and be open-minded enough to understand that it is a character that the guy is playing not himself. As we get to understand and become more enlightened, we’ll get to understand what people do on the screen is very different from their personal lives,” he noted.