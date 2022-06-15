I’ve never been nominated or awarded by VGMAs – Quarme Zaggy

Quarme Zaggy, Highlife Artiste

Ghanaian Highlife Artiste Quarme Zaggy (Mr Lova) has made it known that he has never received a nomination or an award from the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Although he has never received an award from the VGMAs, he was not bothered because he was exerting his energy on quality music.



Quarme Zaggy made the comments during an interview with Atinka TV’s Nana Adwoa Annan on Juke Box.



“I have never been nominated before or never gotten awards before, right from the beginning till date,” he said.



When asked why, he said, “When you understand the job very well, you will not stress yourself so much. An award is a recognition; it is human beings that organise it and give it to someone. When your hard work shows, you do not have to go and knock that they should give you an award.”

Meanwhile, he was of the conviction that most of the awards schemes award popular songs instead of quality songs, hence the reason he has never been awarded.



“Most of the awards schemes in our country awards popularity. They award songs that are popular but not the quality of the song. Most of the award schemes award popularity, and then maybe they think my songs are not popular enough to get in there,” he said.



When asked if he tried to verify why he has never been recognised, he replied that “Personally, I am not an awards type of artiste. I believe that songs are forever; whether it wins an award or not, it will stay forever, and so I exert my energy on making quality music that will stay forever.”