I’ve never cheated on my wife – Okyeame Kwame reveals

Okyeame Kwame, Musician

Ghanaian musician and songwriter Kwame Nsiah-Apau, popularly known as Okyeame Kwame, says he has never cheated on his wife since they married 16 years ago.

Speaking to Cookie Tee on TV3 New Day, he expressed his endless love for his wife and explained that it is a major contributing factor for their envious relationship.



Okyeame Kwame reiterated that it is not prudent to have an affair with another woman aside from his wife adding that, people should work hard to make their relationship work.



“I really do not think it is wise for me to have an affair with other women aside from my wife. I try my best to have a very honest persona at home so that my children and wife can come through me without tension.”



He stated that individuals needed to rise against their animalistic instincts and make decisions to favor their relationships and marriages to ensure their longevity.



The Rap Doctor suggested that just as individuals make certain decisions regarding their lifestyle, they should make permanent decisions not to have external affairs in their relationships and marriages.



Okyeame Kwame revealed that his latest single titled ‘Love Locked Down’, with Adina Thembi is a visual representation of his book ‘Love Locked Down’, authored by himself and his wife, Anica Nsiah-Apau.

The ‘Yeeko’ hitmaker disclosed that elements in the video like the sun, water, thunder, waves represented the problems and predicaments in marriage and relationship.



The Rap Doctor added that the concept meant that love and marriage denote both partners against the world. Hence partners need to hold up each other.



Okyeame stated that the book and song aim to do away with the perception that love is challenging, which deters most people from venturing into marriage.



“I am mitigating against the idea young people have that they do not want to marry because of the perception that if you marry, your heart will be broken, disturbed and depressed.”



He encouraged all to be present at his book signing at the West Hills Mall on Saturday between 3 pm to 5 pm.