'I’ve never cheated on my wife in our 16 years of marriage' – Okyeame Kwame

Source: ghpage

Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame has disclosed that he has never cheated on his wife since they got married.

The versatile rapper in an interview with TV3’s Cookie Tee on New Day Show said his wife is still as beautiful and attractive as the very first time they met.



Kwame who has been married to his wife for 16 years explained that he has not cheated on his wife all these years despite the fame.



The 'rap dacta' explained that cheating on his wife is not something that has ever crossed his mind.



Okyeame Kwame reiterated that it is not reasonable to have intimacy with another woman asides from his wife adding that, people should work hard to make their relationship work.

“I really do not think it is wise for me to have an affair with other women aside from my wife. I try my best to have a very honest persona at home so that my children and wife can come through me without tension.”



