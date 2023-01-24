I've never cheated on my wife in our 30-years of marriage – Nana Acheampong

Ghanaian highlife musician, Ernest "Owoahene", widely known as Nana Acheampong, has claimed that through his 30-years of marriage, he has never cheated on his wife.

According to Nana Acheampong, the peace and tranquility he has since experienced by not engaging in extramarital affairs is out of the world.



“I have never cheated on my wife. God doesn’t like that, so I don’t do that. For many years now, we have been married for 30 years now and I haven’t don’t that. When you stop doing those things, it gives you peace and progress. This business of ours is saddled with so much promiscuity so if you don’t control yourself, you might not like how it will end,” he stated in an interview with Kofi TV.



The highlife legend, who claimed to have been a freak in his youth, claimed to have abandoned all such habits.



“When I was young, fine. But as I grew older, I stopped all those habits,” he noted.



Nana Acheampong is married to Mrs. Miriam Acheampong, and together, they have a number of kids, including popular afrobeat singer, Gyakie.



She was recently captured in a viral post looking young and ever green.

This was when she made an appearance at a birthday party where some Kumawood actresses were also present.



Watch the video below:













EB/BOG