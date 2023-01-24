0
Menu
Entertainment

I've never cheated on my wife in our 30-years of marriage – Nana Acheampong

Video Archive
Tue, 24 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian highlife musician, Ernest "Owoahene", widely known as Nana Acheampong, has claimed that through his 30-years of marriage, he has never cheated on his wife.

According to Nana Acheampong, the peace and tranquility he has since experienced by not engaging in extramarital affairs is out of the world.

“I have never cheated on my wife. God doesn’t like that, so I don’t do that. For many years now, we have been married for 30 years now and I haven’t don’t that. When you stop doing those things, it gives you peace and progress. This business of ours is saddled with so much promiscuity so if you don’t control yourself, you might not like how it will end,” he stated in an interview with Kofi TV.

The highlife legend, who claimed to have been a freak in his youth, claimed to have abandoned all such habits.

“When I was young, fine. But as I grew older, I stopped all those habits,” he noted.

Nana Acheampong is married to Mrs. Miriam Acheampong, and together, they have a number of kids, including popular afrobeat singer, Gyakie.

She was recently captured in a viral post looking young and ever green.

This was when she made an appearance at a birthday party where some Kumawood actresses were also present.

Watch the video below:





View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zionfelix.com (@zionfelixdotcom)



EB/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo
Ablakwa warns US-based group for receiving GH¢28.2 million Cathedral money
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm