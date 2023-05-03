I’ve never dated any woman in the movie industry – Prince David Osei

Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei

Ghanaian Actor, Prince David Osei, has revealed that he has never dated anybody in the movie industry as perceived by many Ghanaians.

The actor, while refuting such claims, has dared any of his female colleagues to move forward if he has ever made passes at them.



David Osei said he is ready to hand over his car keys to anyone who is able to back such claims with proof.



“I can say to praise the name of the Lord that ever since I came into acting, I have never dated anybody in the industry,” Prince David Osei revealed



“I will hand over my car keys to anyone who will come out to say I dated her in the industry”, he challenged.

Speaking on Kingdom FM, Prince David Osei also rubbished claims that, he had affairs with actress Yvonne Nelson and Martha Ankomah.



According to him, these actresses are like sisters to him.



“The way I relate to Martha and Yvonne Nelson, they see me as their brother. I haven’t dated any of them and I haven’t proposed to any of them and it will never happen”, Prince David Osei told Fiifi Prat on Kingdom FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.