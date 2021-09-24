I've never had a girlfriend; I'm still a virgin - Black Sherif

• Rapper Black Sherif says he is still a virgin

• Adding that he has never had a girlfriend



•The 19-year-old rapper is a student at UPSA



Mohammed Ismail Sherif, known in showbiz as Black Sherif, says he has never had a girlfriend.



According to the young and budding rapper, he is still a virgin.



The 19-year-old, in an interview on the Delay Show, stated that one of his biggest fear is expressing his love for a woman as he faced rejection back in Senior High School (SHS).

"The girls have not been moving to me, they don't come my way, I also don't like women. Anyone close to me can testify to it. I admire girls but I can't move to them.



"The first time I tried in SHS, she bounced me. I can't propose to a girl, I fear. The first time I tried it, I was bounced, way back in SHS... I haven't checked my DM to see if girls have approached me or not. I have never had a girlfriend, I am still a virgin," he said.



Black Sherif is a student at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), where he is balancing studies with his new found love, music.



"I am a brilliant student... I want to get my degree. I don't think I can work in an office. Way before music, I didn't see myself working in an office space. I knew I will make music and make money from the streets," said the 'Second Sermon' hitmaker.



