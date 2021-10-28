'I’ve never tried alcohol or smoke in my entire life' – Amerado

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Amerado Burner has established that he has never tasted alcohol or puffed a smoked in his entire life.

Over the past few years, Amerado has gradually won the heart of Ghanaians with his consistency and hard work which he has displayed among his peers.



With the sort of lifestyle displayed by most hip-hop rappers in the country, especially with regards to weed and alcohol, it is however expected that Amerado toes the same lane.



But speaking in an interview on Okay Fm’s Ekwansodwoodwoo with Abeiku Santana, Amerado said he only consumes soft drinks.



Explaining his decision to stick to that, he said;

"I made a promise to my mother to stay away from alcohol and drugs. I have never tasted alcohol or tried smoke in my entire life."



Amerado is currently promoting a new EP titled ‘Patience Ep’, which includes seven tracks.



The likes of Shatta Wale, Black Sherif, Fameye, Kweku Flick, Ypee, Aba Rainbow, Benerl, Kojo Luda, 4tune, NBee and Adomakye were featured on the EP.



