I’ve not been dismissed as host of United Showbiz – Mcbrown

Actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown

Actress, Nana Ama McBrown has dismissed rumours that she has been dismissed as host of UTV’s showbiz show.

The actress who has been the lead presenter of the show which airs on Saturday nights has been absent for some months now.



Several celebrities have since been hosting the shows in turn, a situation which has led many to conclude that she has been sacked as host of the show.



Reacting to these rumours on Angel FM’s Morning Show, the actress said it’s never true that she’s been sacked from the show and UTV.



“UTV is my home…I’ve never been sacked as the host and will return to the show very soon…,” she told host, Kofi Adomah Nwanwani.

She further added that she is ready for a major return and urged all the hosts to continue working hard.



“They’re all doing well as hosts, I don’t have any favourite and I won’t rate any…,” she added.



She however warned that the other hosts ought to know that she’s not ready to abdicate the seat for anyone.



“Selecting any of them as the best means I am ready to select my readiness to abdicate my position as host for them…,” she said.