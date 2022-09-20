I’ve not dated anyone since my break up with Burna Boy – Stefflon Don

Stefflon Don

British-Jamaican rap star Stefflon Don has stated she has not moved on to another man since her relationship with Nigerian music star Burna Boy ended.

“We were dating for two and a half years,” she revealed.



“Everybody says [they liked us together] but we had to move on,” she added without stating what prompted the breakup.



She also reacted to rumours Burna Boy’s new international hit ‘Last Last’, which samples Toni Braxton’s ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’, is about her.



“When I heard it, how did I feel?” the ‘Hurting Me’ hitmaker reflected and without quoting the exact lyric, added: “He said something in there that I was like, boy that’s a lie but whatever.”

According to the 30-year-old, “people don’t know that we’ve actually broken up for a year now. People don’t know that because they still thought we were together when we weren’t.”



“I haven’t dated since, like, no one. I haven’t even been out on a date. I’ve never been,” she stressed.



Earlier when the host of the New York-based Hot 97 radio show had narrated going to a restaurant nestled atop the Eiffel Tower in France with her husband, Stefflon Don reacted with “hopefully one day I can do that with somebody.”