I've not endorsed Mahama's Okada promise - Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Award-winning Ghanaian music sensation, Stonebwoy, has debunked claims that he endorses the legalisation of ‘Okada’ as being advanced by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the December polls.

The ‘Putuu’ hitmaker’s disclaimer comes on the back of an old video of him using an ‘Okada’ to beat traffic on his way to an event.



In the video, he noted the importance of ‘Okada’ in times of emergency.



Many social commentators, fans and followers saw the video as an endorsement for the NDC.

However, Stonebwoy took to social media to clear the air on 8 September 2020.



According to the dancehall artiste, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, the video in question is old and “not in any way an endorsement of any political party.”



He tweeted: “My attention has been drawn to a 3-year-old video of me riding on an OKADA which is being publicised as an endorsement for a political party. I disassociate myself from this. Please I beg this is NOT IN ANY WAY an ENDORSEMENT FOR ANY POLITICAL PARTY. #GodBlessGhana”



The NDC, Ghana's biggest opposition party, launched its 2020 People’s Manifesto on Monday, 7 September 2020 in Accra with the promise to legalise ‘Okada’, the use of motorbikes as commercial means of transportation if it forms the next government.





My attention has been drawn to a 3 Year old video of me riding on an OKADA. Which is being Publicized As An Endorsement For A Political Party..

I disassociate Myself From this..

Please I Beg this is NOT in ANY WAY an ENDORSEMENT For ANY POLITICAL PARTY #GodBlessGhana — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) September 8, 2020

