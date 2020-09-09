Entertainment

I’ve not endorsed any political party – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy says he’s not endorsed any political party like some people on social media are making it look like.

There’s a video of Stonebwoy on Social media in which Stonebwoy is seen sitting on an Okada and is telling the world how important okada is in the transportation industry.



This video has been in circulation since September 8 by members of the NDC after because their flagbearer insist that OKADA business is the best to provide sustainable jobs for the youth.



But in a tweet distancing himself from claims that he has endorsed a particular party, Stonebwoy said “My attention has been drawn to a 3-year-old video of me riding on an OKADA. Which is being Publicized As An Endorsement For A Political Party... I disassociate Myself From this... Please I Beg this is NOT in ANY WAY an ENDORSEMENT For ANY POLITICAL PARTY”.

My attention has been drawn to a 3 Year old video of me riding on an OKADA. Which is being Publicized As An Endorsement For A Political Party..



I disassociate Myself From this..



Please I Beg this is NOT in ANY WAY an ENDORSEMENT For ANY POLITICAL PARTY #GodBlessGhana — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) September 8, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.