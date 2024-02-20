I’ve not seen or heard of about any suit – LilWin reacts to Martha Ankomah’s GH¢5m suit

LilWin and Martha Ankomah

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known popularly as LilWin, has denied knowledge of a defamation suit filed against him by actress Martha Ankomah.

He jovially told the media that he had not seen or heard that the actress had sued him.



Lilwin pleaded with the public to let his name rest, as he does not encourage any form of problem with colleagues.



“I said several positive things in my video, but you took what will bring about misunderstandings. I have not seen any suit, nor have I heard that I’ve been sued,” he said in an interview.

However, a writ of summons shared via various social media platforms indicated that Martha Ankomah had sued LilWin for defamation after the actor attacked her on social media for condemning some content produced by Kumawood.



The actress is seeking 5 million cedis in damages.