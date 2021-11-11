I've passed the stage of cheap publicity stunt – Obaapa Christy

Obaapa Christy is currently promoting a brand new single titled ‘The Glory’

Popular Ghanaian Christian music singer and Lady Reverend, Obaapa Christy has said that she does not need any form of cheap publicity stunt for anything at this level of her career.

Unlike other musicians who thrive on cheap publicity to remain relevant, Obaapa has stated emphatically that, looking at how far God has brought her as a musician, there is no need to stage a publicity stunt to promote her new song or brand.



Obaapa Christy formerly known as Christiana Love is one of the biggest Ghanaian musicians with well established and marketable brand across Africa and other parts of the world.



Upon all the phases her career has gone through, with God’s favor and hard work she is still relevant in the industry.



Obaapa Christy is currently promoting a brand new single titled ‘The Glory.’



In the year 2007, she won Best Female Vocalist of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year and also took Best Collaboration of the Year with a song she featured Kwaku Gyasi – another beautiful brand in the gospel music fraternity.



She has therefore urged colleagues and upcoming musicians to focus on putting in more work, get a good team and also seek God’s favor and guidance.

Atinka Media Village, operators of Atinka FM, Atinkaonline, Atinka TV, Agyenkwa FM and Ahotor FM, held the cocktail party on Friday October 29th 2021, to welcome all 60 contestants to the GTBank Di Asa House.



The event, was held at the plush Dor Events Annex at North Kaneshie, and it attracted major players in the entertainment industry, politicians, corporate sponsors, families and friends of the contestants and the general public.



Music duo and headline artiste for the occassion, Keche thrilled audience with amazing performances at the cocktail party for contestants of the GTBank DiAsa.



The duo performed many of their hit tracks including “Aluguntugun” and “No Dulling” featuring Kuami Eugene .



The audience including Di Asa queens were blown away by the electrifying performances of the Hiplife duo as they yearned for more.