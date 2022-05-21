I’ve plans to produce a Kumawood movie; cast Lil Win, Agya Koo – Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has disclosed that she has plans of producing at least one Kumawood movie and feature top-notch actors like Lil Win and Agya Koo.

Kumawood is a term given by industry players to movies filmed in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region in the Akan language.



To grow the Ghana movie industry, there have been calls for collaboration between Kumawood actors and Accra-based English actors.



Talking about featuring in Kumawood movies on the Ayekoo Ayekoo mid-morning show on Accra100.5FM on Thursday, 19 May 2022, Accra-based Yvonne Nelson who acts and produce English movies said she has plans of working together with Kumawood stars after the show host Nana Romeo had expressed disappointment that she had never worked in Kumawood.



“I had plans to produce at least one Kumawood movie with Lil Win and Agya Koo and the other actors there but when you plan…I think their schedules were also quite tight and busy and I wanted to be the one producing those movies, but it’s still part of the plans, it’s a project on my heart,” the multiple award-winning actress said.



Yvonne Nelson further debunked the assertion that she turns down offers from Kumawood producers.

Explaining why she has not featured in any Kumawood movie yet, the ‘Fix us’ producer said “it’s not that I turned them down but I believe when I started acting, I was in central university and I use to have a lot of issues with producers Salam being one of them because I had lectures and they called me impromptu, without prior notice, and say if you don’t come: ‘we are going to lose the location, we will lose money’ and I had to leave class so it was worrying and there was no way I was going to leave school and travel to shoot. Although once a while I went to Nigeria to shoot movies, the timing and planning was on point. So [acting in] Kumawood, I believe there were a few challenges that’s why I couldn’t go”.



Yvonne Nelson is promoting her latest movie titled “Fifty Fifty”.



The movie featuring stars like John Dumelo, Majid Michel and Anthony Wood premieres at the Silver Bird cinemas on Saturday, May 21, 2022.



