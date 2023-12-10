I’ve received proposals for a threesome with my wife – Harold Amenyah

Harold and Irene Amenyah

Actor Harold Amenyah says he has had proposals from people to have a threesome with him and his wife.

He says his comment on Television about having a threesome was taken out of context and he will not be willing to have a threesome.



“No threesome is coming on. It was taken out of context. It wasn’t something that I was pushing for it to happen. I was asked that before marriage, what haven’t I done before and I said that was one of the things I didn’t do.



It wasn’t an interview, it was a relationship show. It was taken out of context because when I did the show, it was three or four days after it started. It started somewhere and I don’t know how many people have had time to sit and watch,” he said on Accra-based UTV.

“The number of people who have contacted me that they will be interested is overwhelming. We live in a very hypocritical society. DM and in town, all over. They ask me what qualities we are looking for, can you imagine? Something that I said, people have taken it seriously and I’m even shocked”.



He said he was not interested in a threesome.