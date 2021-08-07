I've regretted going to Date Rush because of Ali - Shemima

Adorable girlfriend of Ali of Date Rush fame has indicated she has regrets joining the reality show in her quest to seek true love.

According to Shemima, Ali who is a budding actor has been receiving messages from a lot of ladies and that is seriously affecting their relationship.



In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9FM, Shemima revealed she is currently having issues with Ali and they would have to settle it in other to rekindle their bond.



Shemima mentioned, she has regretted going to Date Rush because she is gradually losing interest in Ali.

The pair met on Date Rush after the 26-year-old curvaceous young lady, who broke the internet with an appearance on TV3’s love reality show, picked Ali as her date with the hope that they might be able to build a relationship together.



Watch Video Below:



