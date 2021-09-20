I’ve retired from beefs – Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger is a Ghanaian Comedienne, Socialite

Popular Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger has stated her intentions to discontinue every form of beef she has been involved with.

Afia Schwarzenegger has since the inception of her career been involved in all kinds of feuds with scores of Ghanaian celebrities including politicians and pastors.



She has been engaged in series of social media banters with the likes of Ayisha Modi, Delay, Wendy Shay, Mzbel, Zionfelix, Nana Tornado, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Rev. Owusu Bempah and many others.



In recent times she has intensified her social media war with Ayisha Modi and Delay particularly.



But although unclear what may have necessitated her decision to end the countless fights, Afia appears to have chosen peace.

In a post on Instagram, Afia said;



"I have repented and that's my decision from now onwards. I wasn't forced and nobody pointed a gun at me to do it. have attended Bible school and I want to make good use of it. I'm trying to work on myself and my temper."



"Even though I have decided to work on myself, it doesn't mean anybody at all can provoke me and go scot-free. Don't even try it. Don't try me," she added.



