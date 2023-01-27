I’ve secured the woman of my dreams – Camidoh

Ghanaian hitmaker, Camidoh

Ghanaian hitmaker, Camidoh, has confirmed that he has successfully wooed a longtime admirer.

In an exclusive interview on Y FM's 107.9 'Myd Morning Radio Show', Camidoh who in previous editions with Rev Erskine debunked claims of being in a romantic relationship has now admitted that he is no more single.



As heartbreaking as this could get for other secret admirers, the Ghanaian ‘Top Boy’ decided to give no details of the affair.



According to Camidoh, he prefers to keep his romantic relationship away from the lens of the public as he believes that Ghanaians cannot be trusted with such information.

“Yes, I remember the last time I was here I said I was eyeing somebody but now I have her. Of course, that’s a new phase of my life but I can’t trust Ghanaians with it. You’ll talk about it and they’ll destroy everything you’ve worked for. Fortunately, I’m enjoying it and all is good. I’m happy and life is definitely good,” he told Rev Erskine.



Camidoh is currently out promoting the release of his much-anticipated EP dubbed, “A life Time Is Not Enough”. The six-track EP includes songs like “Free Me”, “Adoley”, “Like You Mean It”, “Ghetto Love”, “All Yours” and “Do Me”.