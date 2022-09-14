0
Menu
Entertainment

I've slept with at least 2,000 people - Diamond The Body

Diamond The .png Diamond The Body

Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Jamaican rapper, Diamond The Body who recently shared a nude photo of herself in bed with Grammy award winner Burna Boy, has revealed the number of people she has had sexual intercourse with.

In an interview, she mentioned that her body count is over two thousand. This, she said, includes both men and women.

Speaking her truth, Diamond revealed that she lost her virginity at 12.

She added that “Only God can judge me. I don’t give a f*ck!”

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Blakk Rasta tackles Shatta Wale again
Derick Oduro warns Mahama
Aisha Huang returns to Circuit Court to face charges
Presidential staffer 'confronts' Mahama's aides with August 2022 salary 'payments'
Mahama reveals details of a recent conversation with Kufuor
Watch Oppong Nkrumah's shock after Akufo-Addo's question
'I'm not so sure if Aisha Huang was deported or fled the country' – Akufo-Addo
Aisha Huang: Evidence provided to support claims of CSSMA president
Mahama lists bills he foots since 2017
Mahama replies Dame