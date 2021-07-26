I’ve stopped singing during offertory because of breasts – Brother Sammy

Popular gospel singer/worship leader, Brother Sammy

• Brother Sammy said veteran gospel musicians cannot withstand some temptations being faced by the current crop of gospel artistes

• He said women expose their bodies in church and this situation makes it difficult for him to play certain roles



• He has rubbished the assertion that veteran gospel musicians are holy-spirit filled as compared to the contemporary ones



Gospel musician, Brother Sammy has disclosed that in a bid to flee from temptation, he has stopped standing in front of his church to receive offerings.



Wading in the perception that old gospel musicians produce ‘holy spirit-filled' gospel songs as compared to the contemporary ones, Brother Sammy said veteran gospel musicians cannot withstand the temptation new school of gospel artistes face in recent times.



To buttress his point, Brother Sammy cited instances where women in churches nowadays fail to cover up their bodies and busily gallivant during praises and offertory time.

“In the olden days, women cover themselves up when performing gospel songs in church, but in this era, women lift their breast to dance to praises. We have been able to stand temptations. We have done better than the old gospel musicians. In the olden days, you can't lift your breast while praise service is ongoing in church. During the days in the Bible, Peter preached to women who had covered themselves from head to toe.



"These days, women show a lot of flesh during worship. We are doing better. You cannot compare the temptations in the olden days to today. I've stopped standing in front of the congregation to accept offerings because the kind of walking ladies walk during that period is unacceptable,” he stated during a discussion on Nana Ama McBrown’s 'United Showbiz.



“The new era gospel artistes deserve awards because of how we have been able to stand temptations,” he added.



One can recall that Brother Sammy on the same platform highlighted the importance of pre-marital sex.



He pointed out that sex is an essential element in healthy marriages and as such couples should not hesitate in exploring themselves before getting married.

“I am not saying people should have sex indiscriminately. But if you don’t have sex with the person before marriage, your marriage will fail. Yes, I am a Christian. And that is why I said that this is a difficult thing to say,” he stated.



Watch the video below



