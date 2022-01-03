I've taken your advice but don't attack any pastor - Nigel Gaisie to Afia Schwarzenegger

Actress Afia Schwarzenegger and Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Ministry, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has settled his differences with actress and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger.



The two in the past had been against each other's throats with the actress labelling Prophet Gaisie as a "fake" man of God.



Afia like many other Ghanaians has criticized the preacher for his prophecies of doom usually delivered at the start of every New Year.

It seems Prophet Nigel Gaisie has reconciled with Afia despite the tall list of allegations levelled against him including her calling him a "thief" and a "womaniser".



In a video captured by GhanaWeb, the preacher during a Watch Night service at his church on December 31 offered a special prayer for Afia Schwarzenegger and requested that she puts an end to the continuous attacks on prophetic men of God including himself.



"Sister Afia Schwarzenegger, I have taken your advice. Afia Schwarzenegger called me, let's clap our hands for her, I have taken her advice.



"Afia Schwarzenegger me too this year I am advising you. Don't attack any man of God. Don't attack any leader in the country. Don't attack any Ghanaian, we are one people. We cannot all be one, let's appreciate our differences and let's push the nation Ghana," Prophet Gaisie is quoted to have said in a GhanaWeb video.

In the year 2020, the actress mocked Prophet Gaisie when his prophecy concerning John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress winning the presidential elections backfired.



"...God how do u expect wise people to go to church Sunday and worship you with our fake friend?? Dear God…Did u lie to my friend Nigel or Nigel is a liar…anaa wo se wo nfa ne gyimii ko Heblews?? Anyway, they say na you sabi better..so let me shut my big mouth..And leave the rest for my YouTube live this afternoon,” she wrote in an Instagram post.



But through it all, the pastor who has learnt to forgive one of his biggest critics has prayed for the best for Afia Schwarzenegger and her entire household including her father, Augustine Agyei, who is reported to have taken ill.



"God bless you Afia, may the Lord bless you and preserve your dad, preserve anything about you. God bless you, Amen."

Watch the video below:



