I’ve undergone 2 surgeries, suffered seizures but no one came through when I called - Ara-B

Ghanaian singer, Ara-B

Ghanaian singer, Ara-B has taken to social media to express pain and disappointment in persons he called friends.

The musician said people he called friends ignored him when he needed them the most.



Posting on his Facebook page on Tuesday, May 10, the singer said he had already undergone two surgeries and suffered two seizures in two weeks.



But when he reached out to friends for help, nobody came to his aid.



He wrote, "I have had two surgeries and two siezures in two weeks..reached out for help not a soul came tru..lesson learnt..still here...we still move...keep waiting on my rip..i will pass tru as a survivor.gods plan...someone's money aint yours..rule#1."

His post generated some reactions where one follower asked him to drop his Momo number so his fans could send him money if that was what he needed but he responded by saying "sometimes it’s not just money but when your own people ignore u its far more than money issues cuz people go broke and rise again.”



