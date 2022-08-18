0
Menu
Entertainment

I've worked hard to enjoy the finest things in life - Smallgod

Smallgod Fdkjdfn.jfif Ghanaian musician, Smallgod

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Smallgod, a Ghanaian music producer and entrepreneur, is known for living a lavish lifestyle and owning the best designer items, which he explains took years of hard work to afford.

The musician, in an interview on GhanaWeb TV with Paula Amma Broni, disclosed that he undoubtedly spends a lot of money on his wardrobe.

"I spend a lot. I've got a lot of crazy things. I don't wonna have that conversation here, but I do spend a lot.

"You work hard, so why don't you enjoy the finest things in life? That's what you working for, so I have to play that part. I mean, I work 48 hours a day if there's anything like that. I don't sleep, so I have to enjoy what I am working for," he said.

The successful music producer has got a great taste for fashion and also does well to promote indigenous Ghanaian brands as well as those with African roots.

"Dialy Paper are like my people. We are family...I am always with them when they're doing their thing. I help when I can. I said to them, let's go home, let's go to Ghana. We spoke about this for about a year or two, and we came home and we did a collaboration.

"I always wear things from people that I know. I try to promote it. Sometimes you wear the odd ones from those you don't know, but mostly I wear them to promote my own people, that's what am very strong on. When you see me wearing 'Free The Youth', those are my kids. You see me wearing Biglommoz, why not? Do I know the owner of Gucci? Does he know me and can I talk to him?" Smallgod quizzed.

Watch Talkertainment below:





View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Smallgod (@small_god)



OPD/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Economic crunch affects tithes and offerings of Church of Pentecost
IMANI Africa hits back at NIA over Ghana Card artwork saga
What Adwoa Safo told Akufo-Addo after her dismissal
Adwoa Safo has returned to the United States - Aide
148,000 gov't workers with different identifications found
The 5 big cases being investigated by the Special Prosecutor
Kissi Agyebeng announces ongoing investigation into Airbus scandal
Former minister summoned for attending Atta Mills’ memorial
Three Opoku Ware SHS final year students arrested for robbery
Related Articles: