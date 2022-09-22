0
I voted for the president but I am disappointed - DKB discloses

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Derick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as DKB, has asserted that he is disheartened by the administration of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on Accra FM with Nana Romeo, the comedian revealed that he voted for the sitting president in the 2020 general elections and that’s why he had to speak.

According to him, although citizens are paying their levies, the government isn’t doing anything to ease their burdens, like subsidising fuel prices.

“I voted for Nana and I have always voted for a winning president. I feel extremely disappointed and I feel things should have been better. I know there are challenges. Left with me, the government's subsidy of fuel could have helped because we are doing our part.

“We are paying the levies. The government should shock absorb us a little. Uncle Jerry had fuel subsidies for so long. They say it is going to be a burden on the government. It is an important burden,” he said.

Delving deeper, DKB disclosed that he recently got a better understanding of the 'Free Educational System' the government preaches.

“Every time they complain about the free education burdening the government, not knowing it is already free. The teachers are being paid already. The education was free, so what is free education? They only feed the children.

“They said it is for boarding students, what about the day students? It is pressuring the government for nothing. Is it free feeding they are doing, I just need to understand,” he probed.



