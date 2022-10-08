I want Michy back but not to date her – Shatta Wale

Dancehall singer, Shatta Wale, has explained that he doesn’t have the intention of rekindling his romantic affair with his ex-girlfriend, Michy.

According to Shatta, he wants Michy back but this time around, to simply play the role of a business partner.



Earlier, after the SM boss reached out to Michy for a music collaboration, there were speculations that he wanted to regenerate their love affair.



“In fact, let’s do another song. This time I won’t pay you in kind but cash. Kudos to BHIM nation,” Shatta wrote on social media after chancing on Michy’s performance at the BHIM concert.



But addressing claims that he is going after his ex-girlfriend in an interview on Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, the dancehall musician said;



“It’s not like I want Michy back but I believe that people want us to do something in relation to music. We gel together and people want a feel of that so.”



Asked how often they keep in touch, Shatta Wale said they usually connect because of their son.

“Once in a while I talk to her although it is not often. I try to be a good dad to Majesty. We are all living our separate lives now.



“I currently do not have a partner, I am single,” Shatta Wale added.



Watch the video below:











