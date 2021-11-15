I want Miracle Films CEO arrested – Bulldog

• Bulldog accuses Miracle Films CEO of copyright infringement

• I should have met the Miracle Films CEO face-to-face, Samuel Nyamekye says



• Samuel Nyamekye used my songs without my permission, Bulldog says



Artiste Manager and popular entertainment pundit, Lawrence Nana Asiamah-Hanson popularly known as ‘Bulldog’ has called for the arrest of Miracle Films CEO over issues of copyright infringement.



Bulldog said the Miracle Films CEO some time ago used a song belonging to one of his artistes in his movies without permission.



He made these comments during a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz where Mr. Samuel Nyamekye’s name popped up among the list of some individuals who graced the IGP’s meeting with the creative arts industry.



Immediately the Miracle Films CEO’s name was mentioned, Bulldog said;

“The miracle films CEO was present? Wow? I did not see him the whole time at the meeting, I would have called for his immediate arrest. He used my songs some time back without permission.”



The United Showbiz host, Nana Ama Mcbrown who has starred in scores of movie productions by Miracle Films responded to Bulldog’s statements;



“It’s not a problem. He is not hard to reach. You don't need to say that here.”



Watch the video below.



