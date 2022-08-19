'I want Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta, Samini to be on Atia rendition' - Epixode

Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo popularly known as Epixode in the music space has shared his newly found genre of music 'hi-life' adding to his existing genre christened Reggae and Dancehall.

Epixode, a Ghanaian versatile artist speaking to Blagogeegh.com about his viral banger “Atia”, described it as a blessing adding that it has opened more doors in his career.



In a 28-minute interview, Epixode affirmed that his hi-life song “Atia” has introduced him to many faces of his career and his promotion strategies in the country.



Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Samini, Shatta Wale on Atia rendition



It won’t be bad having all these artists on my “Atia” rendition, but the most important thing here is the energy.

Epixode noted that, all these artists are family, adding that he can call Stonebwoy when he’s ready to jump on it he will just go and have his rendition with him.



"It’s just a call away, and I’ve reached out to many artists in the industry, but with no positive feedback...Then again it’s the energy I remember telling an artist what I wanted to do with the song and if he was going to be available, to my surprise I didn’t get any response from the artiste but when I did it with Kwabena Kwabena then the artiste reached out to me saying he was busy.”



"Truth is all these artists have their priorities and if the energy is not right I don’t think I must move to them, I could’ve moved to any other top-notch artist apart from Kwabena Kwabena but it’s the love and energy he showed to me," he noted.



Kwabena Kwabena, Abiana, Dela Botri on Atia rendition

According to him, he recalls releasing the song “Atia” and Kwabena Kwabena shared it on his Instagram handle and he went ahead to ask Kwabena Kwabena if he could visit him.



“I was trying to explain to Kwabena Kwabena what I wanted to do with the song, but the explanation didn’t go well but we did it and Kwabena gave another lift to the song,” he said.



When asked if Kwabena Kwabena featuring on Atia is the official remix? The Avatar hitmaker noted that it’s not, but rather he wants to see how he can blend other genres of music to give it a different vibe.



Epixode continues that he did a folk rendition with soothing singer Abiana and Dela Botri to give another angle to the song, which is doing great and the streaming is impressive.

Promotion Strategy & Streaming Income



Well, the promotion for “Atia” is doing magic for me and I’ve seen dance challenges on social media when artists release their songs so I introduce the Atia challenge on Tik Tok where fans duet the song and I share it on my social media handles.



For now, Atia isn’t cashing in because my YouTube was with an outfit and I wasn’t getting a dime even though the song is huge.



Atia EP

Epixode told Blagogee that he was releasing his album in 2022 but had to switch and work on “Atia EP” where all the featured artists will be on the EP.



He added that the EP is ready with music videos and very soon patrons will love the body of art he’ll dish out on all digital platforms this year.



Watch the video below:



