I want a private wedding - Temi Otedola declares

Temi Otedola says she wishes to have a small wedding

Temi Otedola, daughter of Nigerian billion, Femi Otedola, has stated that she wants her wedding to be a small and private.

According to the actress, she is a private person and would not want a loud wedding where unknown people would have the opportunity to attend.



She went further to warn that she would be very angry if she gets to her wedding venue and sees people whom she has never seen all her life.



“Knowing me, if I’m walking around my wedding and I’m like “I don’t know this person”, that will annoy me. I’m really private. Like even for a birthday party, everyone there I have to rock with you.” She said.

