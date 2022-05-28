0
Menu
Entertainment

I want a private wedding - Temi Otedola declares

Temi Otedola White 3.png Temi Otedola says she wishes to have a small wedding

Sat, 28 May 2022 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Temi Otedola, daughter of Nigerian billion, Femi Otedola, has stated that she wants her wedding to be a small and private.

According to the actress, she is a private person and would not want a loud wedding where unknown people would have the opportunity to attend.

She went further to warn that she would be very angry if she gets to her wedding venue and sees people whom she has never seen all her life.

“Knowing me, if I’m walking around my wedding and I’m like “I don’t know this person”, that will annoy me. I’m really private. Like even for a birthday party, everyone there I have to rock with you.” She said.

See video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SAINT AVENUE ENTERTAINMENT (@saintavenue_ent1)

Source: www.mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Opuni’s lawyer slams DPP Attakora-Obuobisa
Curses rain at NPP Ashanti Region executives election
NPP regional chairmen who have retained their seats
The NPP regional chairman who lost after polling 78 votes
Most Free SHS graduates performing badly in university - Lecturer
'Your accent, wig is making me tired' – Schwarzenegger reacts to Adwoa Safo’s viral video
Wontumi, COKA, who leads the NPP in Ashanti Region?
Bagbin takes on Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu again
Forgive me - Nigeria defender makes admission about Eddie Nketiah
Prime areas some top NPP politicians acquired state lands