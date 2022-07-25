I want a stress-free woman, should be able to cook - Burna Boy

Burna Boy says he'll keep his relationship private

Popular singer reveals his type of woman



Stefflon Don and Burna suffer messy breakup



Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy has said that he is down for a relationship, however, he prefers to be with a woman who will give him peace and no stress.



The singer nicknamed 'The African Giant' is also looking out for a woman who can cook not just any meal but jollof and some of his favourite foods.



Opening up about the type of woman he prefers, the Grammy award-winning singer disclosed that he's down for a woman "as long as you don't stress me. I am good," adding that "it's a minus for a woman who can't cook meals like jollof."



Burna in a recent interview told British journalist, Amelia Dimoldenberg, that he will love to keep his love life private, one that will not be in the news.

"I prefer my relationship on the low...I don't take risks, my heart too precious," he said in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Back in December 2021, the 'Way Too Big' singer confirmed his separation from his girlfriend, rapper Stefflon Don. The two suffered a messy breakup that witnessed both parties throwing subtle jabs at each other in their songs.







PDO/BB