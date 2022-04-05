I want a woman with future plans, not one who goes through my phone - Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, in February this year went all out to outdoor his new girlfriend to fans and music lovers with constant posts on her across social media platforms.



According to his followers, their match was made in heaven as it seems nothing could ever come between Shatta and his new lover, Elfreda.



But a few months down the lane, there have been rumours of a breakup in their camp.



Although the two are yet to confirm the rumours, Shatta Wale's recent rants on Snapchat seem to confirm this assertion.

The very last post of Elfreda by Shatta on Instagram dates back to February 16, when the two were captured locking lips in his private studio.



The video went viral with members of the Shatta Movement tagging their superstar as a romantic man.



Fast forward to April 4, 2022, the award-winning singer, on Monday, took to social media to list all the red flags he hates to see in his relationship with caution to his fellow men to avoid women who always sneak around their phones looking for information.



"I want a woman with future plans, no be woman weh go dey search my hone like she be CID. That one derrrr u go go find you crime patner no be me."



In a separate post, he added: "If you can't understand the simple ABCD then go your way."



According to followers who have been monitoring the new development, he sounded like a brokenhearted man.

It is however unclear if Shatta is going through a heartbreak or if he has just assumed the role of a motivational speaker.



In a different post sighted by GhanaWeb on his Snap, the 'Ayoo' hitmaker offered a bit of advice to men. He wrote: "Woman weh if you talk 1 she talk 10 is not a housewife. Be careful sack am quick."



