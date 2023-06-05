0
I want my wives, concubines and kids to fight at my funeral – Ajagurajah

Mon, 5 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, said it will be nice to know that his wives, concubines, and children fight during his funeral.

The spiritualist has vowed to marry more than 20 wives, and acquire more concubines says he intends to have 68 kids who, in the future, he expects to fight during at his burial.

He made these statements on UTV’s United Showbiz last Saturday, June 4, 2023.

“I want my numerous children to fight during my funeral. Knowing that my family is at each other’s neck will be joyous for me. While lying in state, I will open one eye and laugh at such a scene,” he stated.

“It is good to have many children; I believe in polygamy and promiscuity. As a man, do you expect not to like women? How can that be? Do you want me to live like an animal?” he questioned.

The Ajagurajah movement founder is noted for his controversial statements which he usually backs with quotations from the bible.



