I want someone to give birth with, I do not want marriage again – iOna tells men

Iona Ghanaian Musician, iOna

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian singer cum professional nurse, iOna Reine, has revealed that she has no plans of getting married again.

iOna recently revealed that her relationship with her ex-husband did not become what she had envisaged and as such, they had to divorce some five years into the marriage.

According to her, the things she learned and unlearned in that marriage have given her a different perception of marriage which is why she does not fancy getting married again.

iOna added that for now, she is open to giving birth to someone who is not hell-bent on getting married to her. She said that any man who is successful enough and is willing to just have kids is someone she wants now.

Already, she is a mother of two kids and these kids are from her previous marriage.

