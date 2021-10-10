'I want to be known for Afro-Highlife' – Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene has disclosed that he would like to be known for a new music genre in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with Brownberry on YFM’s morning show RyseNShyne about his upcoming afro-highlife EP, he mentioned that he was popularly known for the highlife music genre and could not do away with it in as much as he wanted to produce afro-beats songs, hence his idea to create a new music genre he will be tagged with.



“If I want to do afro-beats, I cannot leave highlife behind because that is what I have been tagged, so I figured you know what, let me do a fusion of afro-beats and in fact, I came up with this idea of doing my own genre of music that is called afro-highlife,” he said.



The multiple award winner also stated that it would be of great honour to him if other upcoming and mainstream Ghanaian acts produced songs of the genre.

“I will be super honoured, I will be pleased because it is a genre I want to put together and I want people to follow it,” he added.



He finally entreated his followers and music followers to stream his new song ‘Bunker’ and anticipate his upcoming EP ‘Afro-Highlife’.