I want to be like Shatta Wale in the gospel industry - Patience Nyarko

Musician Patience Nyarko

Ghanaian gospel singer, Patience Nyarko has said she really admires Ghanaian controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and wish she could be like him in the gospel music fraternity.

Speaking in an interview with Roman Fada on Atinka Fm she expressed her deepest love and admiration for Ghana’s dancehall heavyweight. Explaining why she loves him so much, she mentioned his boldness, determination, seriousness and strategic ways of mobilizing the youth to support his career.



he ‘Wafom Kwan’ hitmaker said the gospel music fraternity needs somebody with a though skin, bold and very outspoken like the African Dancehall King to speak on behalf of the other singers. She believes that majority of Ghanaian gospel musicians are doing extremely well but are not getting the needed support and appreciation.

She further said one beautiful thing she is gradually learning from Shatta Wale is how he has been able to build a huge fanbase so he will soon be seen bringing Christian youth together to worship and praise the almighty God.