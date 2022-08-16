4
I want to become a UK or US citizen – Yaw Tog

Tue, 16 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Rapper Yaw Tog has made clear his intentions of becoming a citizen of the West.

He was speaking to vlogger Zion Felix when he said this in a video published on YouTube on Sunday, 14 August 2022.

Questioned about when he’d further his education, the Opoku Ware Senior High School graduate said, “I don’t want to go to school [university] in Ghana.”

The ‘Sore’ hitmaker shared he’s sent applications out to schools in the, “UK and the US. You know there’s no option for me beyond these two. I really like these two countries.”

On whether he’d return to Ghana after his 4-year tuition, Yaw responded, “Oh yeah. Of course. I’ll become a citizen when I go so…”

“I know the ways to be a citizen there,” he added when asked if he had intentions to do this via a relationship with a local lover in any of the said countries.

According to the Ghanaian music act, he remains a Ghanaian but wants to add another citizenship because he feels, “...in twenty years’ time, maybe, I will not be in Ghana.”

The 19-year-old revealed he has no plans to live in his home country forever but seeks, “a change of environment.”

His taste, he continued, is not for frequent visits to the West but a total relocation.

Yaw Tog is touring the UK with fellow Ghanaian music acts Wendy Shay, Amerado & Kweku Flick starting August 25, 2022.

