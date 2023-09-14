I want to believe Akufo-Addo hasn’t seen the galamsey sites – Wanluv

Wanluv the Kuborlor and President Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian musician, Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, also known as ‘Wanluv the Kuborlor’, has poked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) menace in the country and its havoc on the development of the country.

He said the current state of galamsey sites in the country is capable of causing panic to anyone who chances on it, and as such, Akufo-Addo’s failure to resolve the issue only means he has not been to any of these sites yet.



In an interview with Nkonkonsa.com, he said citizens are in for a disaster if Akufo-Addo has weighed the intensity of this menace with his bare eyes, but is still ‘dragging feet’ towards resolving it.



“I don’t believe Akufo-Addo has seen the galamsey sites. I don’t think so. I don’t think he has seen it.



"I hope he hasn’t seen it, that’s why he hasn’t done anything about it because if he has seen it, and nothing has been done about it, then he is worse than I think he is. Then our lives are in bigger trouble,” he averred.



Meanwhile, the fight against galamsey has become topical in recent months along with the fight against corruption.



The menace is still actively thriving and causing the pollution of the country’s ecosystem and placing its health system in increasing danger.

President Akufo-Addo, however, believes there is progress in the anti-galamsey fight.



In his recent speech at a climate change conference in Kenya, he noted that the ban on illegal mining is yielding positive results.



“We placed a ban on illegal mining the phenomenon we call galamsey which was destroying our water bodies, vegetation, and our forest. Some 20, 000 young people have been engaged to plant more than 30 million trees in two years to create jobs and restore degraded lands.



“These policy initiatives are already yielding positive results in the attainment of SDG Goals, particularly the goal of reducing our carbon emissions,” President Akufo-Addo said.





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.











EB/SARA