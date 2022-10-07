0
Menu
Entertainment

I want to buy Okay FM for Abeiku Santana - DJ Azonto

DJ Azonto.jpeg Disc jokey DJ Azonto

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: GNA

Ghana's richest disc jokey DJ Azonto has revealed plans of buying Despite Multimedia's Okay FM for radio personality Abeiku Santana

In an interview on Okay FM, DJ Azonto says buying cars and houses doesn't fancy him anymore, rather investing to be a very successful media mogul is what he is currently working on

The host, Halifax excluded himself from the list when DJ Azonto promised to buy OKAY FM for Abeiku Santana and UTV for Empress McBrown. DJ Azonto added Mr Socrate Safo and Ola Michaels as part of the people he would be appreciating too.

The "Fa No Fom" Hitmaker was in the headlines recently over his comment about charging Sarkodie $200,000 should in case he contacts him for a music project in the future.

Video from DJ Azonto's interview from below

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dj Azonto (@djazonto_rollsroyce)

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Posterity will judge Akufo-Addo meanly if we do not win galamsey fight - Gabby
Conflicting reports on whether or not police have arrested viral baby flogger
Mahama should be the last person running down the judiciary – Kwabena Agyepong
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister