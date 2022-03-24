I want to feature Joe Mettle – Yaw Tog hints of his next move

Yaw Tog, Musician

Young rising musician and drill music champion, Yaw Tog says he wishes to feature award-winning Gospel singer Joe Mettle on his gospel song he is yet to release.

According to Yaw Tog, he loves to feature Joe Mettle because it is his songs he listens mostly.



“I love to enjoy his music. Anytime I sit in my manager’s car, we listen to his music, mostly “Bo no ne”, he said.



Speaking on Angel FM Kumasi on the show “Angel Drive” Yaw Tog explained that, he also chose Joe Mettle on the merit that his new song is an English tune so he thinks he (Joe Mettle) is the best for on the job.

Yaw Tog is yet to release an EP which according to him, his new release includes a Gospel song.



He also revealed that, he had the feeling of the award-winning Artiste within him while writing his new song yet to be released.