I want to have Daddy Lumba on my song - KiDi reveals greatest desire

Daddy Lumba 2ndh.png Legendary Daddy Lumba

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KiDi eyes collaboration with Daddy Lumba

Amakye Dede says he has a song with Sarkodie

Why KiDi loves Lumba

Reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, KiDi, has an unreleased song which he defines as a work of art, but until legendary musician, Daddy Lumba, accepts to feature on the song, it will never be released.

“I have a song that I’ve told my team that this song will never come out until I have Daddy Lumba on it.”

Daddy Lumba has earned the tag of Ghana's greatest musician for his songwriting skills and timeless hit songs.

The revered musician has several albums and continues to be an inspiration to many.

In an interview on 3News, KiDi disclosed that he grew up listening to Lumba's albums, adding that his father is a die-hard Lumba fan.

“Daddy Lumba was my dad’s favourite artist growing up. I would play his songs every morning. I can sing a lot of his songs,” he said.

According to KiDi, he has already made the move to collaborate with Daddy Lumba, but he is yet to meet him in person.

“I was supposed to meet him at a show at the National Theatre, but I left earlier. I don’t want our conversation to be on the phone. I want to meet him in person and tell him, ‘ Daddy, I want you on a song’. I want to meet the greatest musician.”

The industry has witnessed some old-school artistes collaborating with the current crop of artistes in the industry.

In his latest interview with blogger Zaionfelix, Amakye Dede hinted at a collaboration with Sarkodie.

Also, Kojo Antwi featured dancehall singer Stonebwoy on his 2020 single “Akyekyedeɛ Nanteɛ”.

