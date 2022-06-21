I want to introduce a new sound to Ghana – Grammy nominee

Ghanaian Grammy nominee, Nabeyin

Ghanaian Grammy nominee, Nabeyin, has expressed his willingness to support Ghanaian artistes and eagerness to introduce a new sound to the Ghanaian music industry.

The platinum music producer who worked together with other producers on Kanye West’s Grammy-nominated ‘Donda’ album made these revelations in an interview on Y 107.9 FM on the #YoungNGettinIt segment of the ‘Weekend Rush’ show with Kokonsa Kester.



“I am trying to work with any and every ready artiste in Ghana. My whole goal is to try and bring a new sound to Ghana and build more up-and-coming artistes as well as give them hits and all other A-list artistes in the country. I feel like I can bring a new sound to whatever any artiste wants to do. I already have the ideas I am just looking for the artistes so I can execute them”, he said.



Nabeyin further revealed that he had plans to institutionalize a Performance Rights Organization in Ghana just as it is in the US to collect the necessary and rightful owned monies from their records no matter what happened.

“I am trying to figure out a way we can bring some type of Performance Right Organisation in ghana whatever the case may be. In the USA we call it this black box. So, whenever you don’t register your song with the PRO it goes into the black box and no one collects the money after several years it dissipates”, he said.



Nabeyin is a multi-platinum music producer from San Bernardino, CA but of Ghanaian origins and brother to popular Ghanaian artist KGee who was one half of the now-defunct KGPM music duo. Nabeyin is currently one of the most sought-after hip-hop music producers in the United States and across the globe. He has worked and produced songs for some of the top hip-hop acts in the United States including multiple Grammy award winners Lil Nas X, Drake, and Kanye West. He recently worked with Kanye West and produced his 13th song ‘Heaven and Hell’ on his DONDA album released in 2021.