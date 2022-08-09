0
Menu
Entertainment

I want to meet Manasseh Azure, Mensah Otabil, J.A. Kufuor, others - Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson 2022.jpeg Yvonne Nelson lists ten public figures she wishes to meet

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yvonne Nelson has listed ten public figures she would like to sit down and have a deep conversation with, in a post shared on her social media pages.

Manasseh Azure, Mensah Otabil, and former president Kufour were among the celebrities she mentioned on her list.

A tweet posted on August 9, 2022, read “People I wanna sit with and talk to all day. 1, obrafour 2, Nas 3, Hammer 4, Lauryn Hill 5, Afari Dartey , 6, Pres. Kuffour 7, Robert Burale 8, Mensah Otabil 9, Manesseh Azure 10, Fianko Bossman.”

Although she didn't state her reasons, however, some social media users reacted to the post by giving their diverse views.

In a post shared by a social media user, “For me it’s you … I want to sit with you and tell you how you’ve been my celebrity crush since I was 9 years old and how my family and friends have suffered because you’re all I talk about... I’m 21 now so over 12 years.”

Read their reactions below:









ADA/BOG

Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification