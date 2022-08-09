I want to meet Manasseh Azure, Mensah Otabil, J.A. Kufuor, others - Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson lists ten public figures she wishes to meet

Yvonne Nelson has listed ten public figures she would like to sit down and have a deep conversation with, in a post shared on her social media pages.

Manasseh Azure, Mensah Otabil, and former president Kufour were among the celebrities she mentioned on her list.



A tweet posted on August 9, 2022, read “People I wanna sit with and talk to all day. 1, obrafour 2, Nas 3, Hammer 4, Lauryn Hill 5, Afari Dartey , 6, Pres. Kuffour 7, Robert Burale 8, Mensah Otabil 9, Manesseh Azure 10, Fianko Bossman.”



Although she didn't state her reasons, however, some social media users reacted to the post by giving their diverse views.



In a post shared by a social media user, “For me it’s you … I want to sit with you and tell you how you’ve been my celebrity crush since I was 9 years old and how my family and friends have suffered because you’re all I talk about... I’m 21 now so over 12 years.”



Read their reactions below:

People i wanna sit with and talk to all day. 1, obrafour 2, Nas 3, Hammer 4, Lauryn Hill 5, Afari Dartey , 6, Pres. Kuffour 7, Robert Burale 8, Mensah Otabil 9, Manesseh Azure 10, Fianko Bossman. — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) August 9, 2022

And me. Come to Akosombo. Or should I come to the island with my tent and fishing gear ???? ???? — Stand Strong Farms ???????? (@standstrongGH) August 9, 2022

For me it’s you … I want to sit with you and tell you how you’ve been my celebrity crush since I was 9 years old and how my family and friends have suffered because you’re all I talk about .. I’m 21 now so over 12 years ???????? — Herb???????? (@JustHerbb) August 9, 2022

Is good, am sure some people also wish to talk to you Same way. Is good to live life up to some standards — Aselsiba Prosper (@AselsibaProsper) August 9, 2022

ADA/BOG

Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:







