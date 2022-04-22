I want to put a spotlight on the female gender - Sonia Mbele

Sonia Mbele, South African Actress

South African Actress and Film producer Sonia Mbele has admitted that women face a lot of challenges in the creative space.

According to her, we live in a strong 'patriarchal' society.



"We still live in a very strong patriarchal society, it has not been easy, but I always say I have a Godly demon. So, I don't give up; there's no for me; if the front door is locked, I will try the back door; if the back door is locked, I will try the window; if the window is locked, I will try the chimney," she stated.



Actress Sonia Mbele is the Executive Producer for the 'Real Housewives of Johannesburg, 'Pastorswives' and is now in the process of getting into scripted television.



Speaking on the topic, "Women in Showbiz" on the GTV Breakfast Show Monday, 18th April 2022, the actress asserts that pure talent, research, investment in one's self, and giving the audience what they want, makes one relevant as an Actress/ Actor.

The South African movie star explained further that she wants to put a spotlight on the female gender.



"I just want to put a spotlight on the female gender itself. I've gone through so much; I've gone through public divorce, and it was very difficult at some point, but you know, you go through test, but you have to come out with testimonies. And I'm that person, I am a survivor, so I always champion the female force. So, there are so many things that I still want to do to highlight the women and the plights they go through," Sonia Mbele disclosed.



She also advised the young women in showbiz to push to the top.



"Push, push young ladies, get your own, get your flowers. Don't let anybody stop you; this is your time, this is your moment, do it," she espoused.