I want to remix my ‘Aben be bom’ song – A Plus pokes Cecilia Dapaah, NPP govt

Social commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as ‘A Plus’, has again reacted to Cecilia Dapaah’s missing money scandal.

In the midst of investigations, after some $1million, euros and millions of cedis were allegedly stolen from her home, many think the quoted amount that she allegedly kept at home, is too much to be personal money she earned genuinely.



Due to this, there have been calls for necessary actions to be taken against the ex-minister, particularly, after reports that more monies were found in her home after a search by the Special Prosecutor.



This development has caught the attention of social commentators, including Kwame A Plus, who stormed social media to share his thoughts after a series of earlier rants.



A Plus, a social activist who points out the ills of successive governments through music, has hinted at remixing one of his songs to address the current happenings.



He shared excerpts of his ‘abɛn bɛ bom’ song, which was earlier released in 2016 to chide the NDC government, with the caption:

“I want to remix this song. Please help me with some lyrics. You can write it or record yourself singing and post it in a comment. Today a go sleep the comments section. You people go hear things.”



His comments have since garnered massive engagements in the comment section.



Meanwhile, Ghanaians are keenly waiting for an official statement from the Office of the Special Prosecutor concerning the developments.



As part of the ongoing investigation, sources say that more of Mrs. Dapaah’s relatives will be questioned.



Madam Cecilia Dapaah has been served with the declaration of income and property forms, indicating the seriousness of the allegations against her.

