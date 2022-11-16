0
Menu
Entertainment

I want to start hookups; I don’t trust men anymore - Single mother of 3

WhatsApp Ima022 11 14 At 8.jpeg Doris Anima expressing her thoughts

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Single mother of three Doris Anima, aka Ebony, has disclosed that she wants to start engaging in the sex trade because of her bitter experience with men.

In a chat on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Doris mentioned that she has no trust left for men anymore. Moreover, men would rather spend a huge amount for one night with a woman than their girlfriend.

“I want to start hookup because of how life is going now and also how some men behave these days. That is why most girls are into hookups, and I completely understand them. Because the guy you’re dating may not be able to take care of you.

If I meet someone as a hookup girl, he will give me GHS500 or GHS300, but he will not give that money to his girlfriend at home. When his girlfriend visits, he’ll only give her GHS100, but that money is not enough at these times. So we’ll all do the hookup,” she said.

Moreover, DJ Nyaami quizzed her about settling down, but Doris indicated that she no longer trusts men. According to Doris, men have disappointed her and caused her a lot of pain.

Kindly watch the full interview below;

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured