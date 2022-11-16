I want to start hookups; I don’t trust men anymore - Single mother of 3

Doris Anima expressing her thoughts

Single mother of three Doris Anima, aka Ebony, has disclosed that she wants to start engaging in the sex trade because of her bitter experience with men.

In a chat on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Doris mentioned that she has no trust left for men anymore. Moreover, men would rather spend a huge amount for one night with a woman than their girlfriend.



“I want to start hookup because of how life is going now and also how some men behave these days. That is why most girls are into hookups, and I completely understand them. Because the guy you’re dating may not be able to take care of you.



If I meet someone as a hookup girl, he will give me GHS500 or GHS300, but he will not give that money to his girlfriend at home. When his girlfriend visits, he’ll only give her GHS100, but that money is not enough at these times. So we’ll all do the hookup,” she said.

Moreover, DJ Nyaami quizzed her about settling down, but Doris indicated that she no longer trusts men. According to Doris, men have disappointed her and caused her a lot of pain.



