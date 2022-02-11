I want to travel the world - Regina Daniels

Actress, Regina Daniels

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has disclosed how she intends to spend her money by making memories in countries around the globe.



The 21-year-old actress who is married to Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko on Friday shared a photo with a location in Germany to hint that she was once again outside the country.



Regina has been enjoying the time of her life after delivering her first child, Munir Neji, in 2020.



Apart from taking care of her family, this young businesswoman who owns a fashion brand wishes to experience the world by travelling to all the amazing sites.

"I want to travel the world. Find different parts of myself in different places then put myself together and appreciate how dope life is," she wrote.



Four months ago, Regina and her husband took a trip to Jordan just to catch a glimpse of the Red Sea.



Detailing her travel with Instagram followers she wrote: "We spent a few days in the Red Sea. It was wonderful being in Aqaba and seeing Eilat in Israel as well as the borders with Saudi Arabia and Egypt. This was the location for the biblical crossing (of moses and his people) from Egypt to the promised land."



