0
Menu
Entertainment

I want to work with Cristiano Ronaldo - Celebrity barber

Nikky Okyere Barber The Celebrity barber and some celebs

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ghanaian celebrity barber well-known as Nikky the Barber has stated that he would like to be the barber for Portuguese footballer Christiano Ronaldo.

According to the celebrity barber Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Mamadou Sakho, his greatest dream is to work with Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo.

“If you ask any barber this question, they will tell you, Cristiano Ronaldo. That’s a big dream you know. I have been wondering who his barber is but believe me man, that has been my dream. Cristiano Ronaldo is an amazing footballer. What he does with football is different. You know you can tell with, between Cristiano Ronaldo that Messi that, erm Messi is a God-given talent footballer, Christiano Ronaldo is a game-changer,” he noted on GTV’s breakfast show.

The celebrity barber added that he shares the same ideology with Ronaldo and would love to work with him.

“He makes things happen when things are tough and so, I see me doing his hair, and is in line with what I preach. So he inspires me a lot like he does amazing things,” he on Tuesday, June 28.

He, however, advised parents to support and encourage their children in whatever they want to do.

“If any parent is watching me today, I want to encourage you that, when your kids find what they can do, please encourage them, support them with your prayer and encourage them to do it. So I will just encourage parents to support their kids, you know, in everything they do,” he advised.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
What a shame - Police's first reaction after Arise Ghana demo turned murky
Celebrity Dampare should stop frying kelewele, bofrot and call his men to order – Edem Agbana
Chaos as tear gas, stones fly, police and protestors clash at Arise Ghana demo
Kwesi Pratt is nowhere close to what I have achieved in politics - John Boadu shades
I'm embarrassed by NPP’s failure to address Ghana’s challenges – Nana Akomea
How police officers run for their lives as protestors vandalised police bus
Mahama facilitated grant for building of National Mosque – NDC
Ofosu Ampofo declares stance on LGBTQI+ activities
Chinese company sues Ghana in London
E-Levy not bad, Ghanaians simply don't want to pay taxes - Gabby